Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo Join The Cast of Apple TV+ Original ‘Wool’

Multi-time award-nominated actors Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo are set to join the star-studded cast of Wool, the upcoming Apple TV+ series based on Hugh Howey’s best-selling trilogy of dystopian novels.

Justified creator Graham Yost is behind the series, which takes place in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. In this underground society, men and women abide by the numerous regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) is set to direct.

Oyelow will play Holston, the Silo’s sheriff, while Jones stars as Allison, Holston’s wife who works in IT. The pair join the previously announced Rebecca Ferguson (Doctor Sleep), who plays the independent and hardworking engineer Juliette, and Tim Robbins (Castle Rock), who will play Bernard, the head of IT for the Silo. Ferguson will also serve as executive producer.

Jones, who is best known for her roles in the comedy series Parks and Recreation, Angie Tribeca, and The Office, recently launched BET Studios as a principal partner alongside Kenya Barris and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas. She also starred opposite Barris in the Netflix series #blackAF and provided a guest voice role for Barris’s ABC sitcom Mixed-ish.

Meanwhile, Oyelowo recently signed an overall TV deal with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment under his Yoruba Saxon production banner. One of his first projects under that deal will see him star in and exec produce a series about legendary lawman Bass Reeves. Oyelowo rose to prominence for portraying Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma and received high praise for his performance in the HBO original film Nightingale.

The first book in Howey’s Silo series, Wool, was originally self-published as a standalone short story in 2011. However, due to the online popularity of the novel, Howey would continue to add to the story in several follow-up books.

