Apple TV+ Reveals Trailer For New Current Affairs Series ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ (VIDEO)

Jon Stewart is returning to our screens with a brand new current affairs show, and Apple TV+ has revealed the first look at the highly-anticipated series.

The Problem With Jon Stewart will debut globally on the streamer on Thursday, September 30, alongside the series’ official companion podcast. As seen in the trailer (watch below), the show will tackle ongoing national conversations that have domestic and global impact. Topics include the struggle for comprehensive veteran care to environmental issues to better ways to support the American working class.

“I’ve been away from television for some time… this is what I look like now,” says Stewart at the start of the teaser. Viewers also receive a sneak peek at some of the guests joining the Emmy-winning comedian throughout the series, including Star Trek legend LeVar Burton, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander, and various figures from the world of politics.

Stewart will bring his brand of compassion and humor as he explores complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts, and individuals confronting these challenges. These conversations will then be expanded on in the companion podcast, featuring staff members from across the show, with further facts, information, and plenty of jokes.

The series will be executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions, alongside showrunner Brinda Adhikari, Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions. Chris McShane is co-executive producer, Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer, and Chelsea Devantez is head writer.

Since leaving The Daily Show in 2015, Stewart has mostly kept a low profile. However, he has used his celebrity to advocate from 9/11 first responders and for war veterans’ benefits. In 2019, he was awarded the New York City Bronze Medallion for his “tireless advocacy, inspiration, and leadership (helping to) pass the permanent authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act.”

The Problem With Jon Stewart, Season 1, Premiere, September 30, Apple TV+