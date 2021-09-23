Louise Owes Millie in ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 12 Premiere Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

When Season 12 of Fox’s animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers premieres, we’ll learn that a Belcher always pays their debts, not unlike Game of Thrones‘ Lannisters. At least, younger daughter Louise (voiced by Kristen Schaal) sure does. And we’re sure she’d appreciate that comparison, too.

In the September 26 premiere, titled “Manic Pixie Crap Show,” Louise owes fellow Wagstaff student Millie (The Other Two‘s Molly Shannon) a favor. Watch the clip above to find out why.

Also in the sneak peek, Louise says farewell to her family — brother Gene (Eugene Mirman), mother Linda (John Roberts) and father Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) — over breakfast as she prepares to meet Millie in the woods later that day for a “super secret surprise.”

“When I tried to ask Millie about it, she put her finger on my lips and said, ‘Soon, my sweet,’ and then she stroked my face while humming a lullaby,” Louise notes. We’ll try not to be too nervous for Louise, though it sounds like an unnerving adventure awaits, as we know Millie will be dragging Louise to something called the Pixie Princess Promenade. Who knows, maybe the two will even find true friendship at the end of the day!

Check out the full Belcher family moment in the exclusive clip above.

Bob’s Burgers, Season 12 Premiere, Sunday, September 26, 9/8c, Fox