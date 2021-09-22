‘Invasion’: Strange Things Are Happening on Earth in a New Trailer (VIDEO)

Something is taking root on planet Earth in a newly-unveiled trailer for Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama Invasion.

The 10-episode series from Simon Kinberg (Deadpool, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters) takes a look at how the world might be affected by a global alien invasion. Directed by Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist), the show is slated to debut on Friday, October 22 with the first three installments dropping on Apple TV+.

Action takes place over several continents as different individuals grapple with the alien invasion taking over their world. As teased in the trailer, below, the arrival of these other-worldly beings causes chaos with the loss of power, destruction of infrastructure, and bizarre occurrences.

The individuals at the center of this grand-scale tale are series stars Shamier Anderson (Awake), Goldhifteh Farahani (Body of Lies), Sam Neill (Peaky Blinders), Firas Nassar (Fauda), and Shioli Kutsuna (The Outsider). As the alien invasion permeates the globe, their characters interact with the oddities surrounding them in different ways.

Motivated by a desire to survive, curiosity to connect, and the need to understand, these individuals will take part in one wild journey. Helping to bring the story together are writers Kinberg and Weil who executive produce alongside director Verbruggen, Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman, Elisa Ellis, writer Andrew Baldwin, and Katie O’Connell Marsh.

Check out the riveting new trailer, below, and stay tuned for the arrival of Invasion on Apple TV+ this fall.

Invasion, Series Premiere, Friday, October 22, Apple TV+