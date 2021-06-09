‘Invasion’: Apple TV+ Releases Premiere Date and Trailer for Sci-Fi Series (VIDEO)

An extraterrestrial takeover is coming soon to Apple TV+ as the streamer reveals the premiere date and first teaser (watch below) for its highly-anticipated sci-fi series, Invasion.

The first three episodes of the sweeping alien epic will land on October 22, 2021, with new episodes airing every Friday. Written and executive produced by Simon Kinberg (X-Men, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters) and directed by Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist), Invasion is set across multiple continents and follows an alien invasion through various perspectives around the world.

Sam Neill stars in the character-driven drama as Sheriff John Bell Tyson, a weathered rural lawman on the brink of retirement. He stars alongside Shamier Anderson (Awake) as a soldier stationed in Afghanistan, Shioli Kutsuna (The Outsider) as a member of Japan’s space program JASA, and Golshifteh Farahani (Body of Lies) and Firas Nassar (Fauda) as married Syrian immigrants living in Long Island.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of these characters going about their everyday lives while Neill’s character contemplates the meaning of existence. The action then gets more explosive as objects appear from above, massive craters are discovered in the ground, and people’s noses start to bleed. Unfortunately, the teaser doesn’t give us a proper look at what the alien creatures themselves look like. “Hold on to your humanity,” the trailer’s tagline warns.

Invasion is one of Apple’s biggest and most ambitious original series to date, with filming having taken place in the U.S., U.K., Morocco, and Japan. There were production delays for the U.K. portion of the shoot last year due to the pandemic. However, Invasion was one of the first U.S. television series to resume production with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

In addition to directing, Verbruggen serves as executive producer alongside Audrey Chon (The Twilight Zone), Amy Kaufman (When They See Us), Elisa Ellis and Andrew Baldwin (The Outsider), who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh (Hannibal) serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

Invasion, premieres October 22, Apple TV+