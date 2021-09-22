‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Danielle Moné Truitt Promises ‘Wow Moments’ in Season 2 (VIDEO)

Just as Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni say in the promos for Law and Order: SVU and Organized Crime, airing back-to-back starting Thursday, September 23, “it’s what the fans wanted.” We couldn’t agree more and the clip above shows cast members from both shows talking about the new episodes. “Benson and Stabler back together, I think it’s going to be epic,” gushes Hargitay.

But, to find out even more, TV Insider grabbed some time with Danielle Moné Truitt, who plays Sgt. Ayanna Bell on Organized Crime. In addition to promising plenty of “wow moments” in the spinoff’s second season, Truitt also reveals that we’ll pick up the action three months after the first season finale. She also shares that the task force will be challenged with even more cases this season. “Since our season is 22 episodes, the writers do an excellent job of filling out the world a little bit more,” the actress details.

Also, on the personal front, Bell is now a mother since her wife, Denise Bullock (Karen Dukes), gave birth to their son. Of being able to bring an LGBTQ character and her journey to the small screen, Truitt says, “I am an ally and I feel very honored to be able to portray her.

She continues, “This season, [Ayanna] being a gay woman comes up, it’s talked about. It’s not anything that she’s shying away from, of course, but it is who she is.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 23, 9/8c, NBC