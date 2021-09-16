Detective Eliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is leaving one mobster behind for another when Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 premieres (but Dylan McDermott’s Richard Wheatley isn’t going anywhere yet), and the photos from “The Man With No Identity” offer a look at both those problems.

In the premiere, we’ll see Stabler infiltrating a notorious crime family aiming to take over New York City’s cocaine trade. Among those we’ll meet are Vinnie Jones’ Albi Briscu and Dash Mihok’s Reggie Bogdani — and it looks like there might be some tension between those two. That may end up being good news for Stabler.

“It’s an interesting relationship,” Meloni told TV Insider of his character and Reggie. “There are certain insecurities that he carries with him. He’s my boss, yet I’m his father figure.”

Meanwhile, Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) must work with a rival colleague when their investigations collide, and based on the photos, that’ll be Guillermo Díaz’s Sergeant Sergeant Bill Brewster.

Scroll down to take a look at what to expect in “The Man With No identity,” including from Wheatley’s trial.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 23, 10/9c, NBC