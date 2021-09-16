‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Premiere: Wheatley’s Trial & the New Players in Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler in Law & Order Organized Crime
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Detective Eliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is leaving one mobster behind for another when Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 premieres (but Dylan McDermott’s Richard Wheatley isn’t going anywhere yet), and the photos from “The Man With No Identity” offer a look at both those problems.

In the premiere, we’ll see Stabler infiltrating a notorious crime family aiming to take over New York City’s cocaine trade. Among those we’ll meet are Vinnie Jones’ Albi Briscu and Dash Mihok’s Reggie Bogdani — and it looks like there might be some tension between those two. That may end up being good news for Stabler.

“It’s an interesting relationship,” Meloni told TV Insider of his character and Reggie. “There are certain insecurities that he carries with him. He’s my boss, yet I’m his father figure.”

Meanwhile, Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) must work with a rival colleague when their investigations collide, and based on the photos, that’ll be Guillermo Díaz’s Sergeant Sergeant Bill Brewster.

Scroll down to take a look at what to expect in “The Man With No identity,” including from Wheatley’s trial.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 23, 10/9c, NBC

Christopher Meloni, Dash Mihok in Law & Order Organized Crime
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Detective Eliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), undercover

in Law & Order Organized Crime
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger)

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler in Law & Order Organized Crime
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Stabler

Vinnie Jones as Albi Briscu in Law & Order Organized Crime
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Albi Briscu (Vinnie Jones)

Dash Mihok, Vinnie Jones in Law & Order Organized Crime
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Uh-oh, is Reggie Bogdani (Dash Mihok) in trouble with Albi?

Guillermo Diaz, Danielle Mone Truitt in Law & Order Organized Crime
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Sergeant Bill Brewster (Guillermo Diaz) and Bell

Dash Mihok as Reggie Bogdani in Law & Order Organized Crime
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

What’s Reggie up to?

Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley in Law & Order Organized Crime
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott)

in Law & Order Organized Crime
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Athena Davis (Barbara Eve Harris) and Wheatley at his trial

in Law & Order Organized Crime
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Bell in court

in Law & Order Organized Crime
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Can Wheatley get the upper hand in court?

