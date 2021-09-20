Brett Goldstein Reacts to His Bleeped Emmys Speech, Watch Uncensored Version (VIDEO)

Brett Goldstein is known for playing foul-mouthed soccer star Roy Kent in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, and so, it shouldn’t have come as a huge surprise that he would drop a couple of F-bombs during his Emmy speech.

The British actor took to the stage early in the evening to accept the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and the censors had to have their hands poised on the bleep button.

“I was very, very specifically told I’m not allowed to swear, so this speech is going to be f**king short,” is what Goldstein said behind the beeps. Then, later in his speech, he followed that up with another poorly timed swear, saying, “This is the f**king icing on the cake. I’m so sorry, please have me back.”

When asked about his F-bomb peppered acceptance speech backstage, Goldstein joked with Entertainment Tonight, “That does not sound like me… That sounds like an accusation that cannot stand.”

He added that “quite a number of people over the build up to this were saying, ‘Just listen man, I think this is a big show, and it’s like an afternoon show and you really, really shouldn’t swear.’ And I was like, ‘OK.'”

However, in the moment, Goldstein clearly forgot that advice. In fact, everything came as such a shock that he admitted to not even realizing what he said. “Oh, did they bleep it? Oh no! Really?” he asked reporters after the ceremony. “Truthfully, I don’t know what I said. It’s all a blur.”

It’s lucky that we got a speech from Goldstein at all, though, as he almost missed his cue to get up on stage. He told ET that he didn’t even hear his name being called. “I actually was like, ‘Who is it? Who’d they say?’ And then everybody stood up and they were looking at me. Thank god they had it written on the thing, because I was like, ‘Oh s**t.'”

Watch the full uncensored speech below:

brett goldstein’s uncensored #emmy acceptance speech <3 pic.twitter.com/pbUtisCDyM — krisna! EMMY WINNER JASON SUDEIKIS (@thlonelyisland) September 20, 2021

Ted Lasso Season 2, Fridays, Apple TV+