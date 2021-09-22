‘The Conners’: What Did You Think of the Live Season 4 Premiere?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Conners, Season 4, Episode 1, “Trucking Live in Front of a Fully Vaccinated Studio Audience .”]

The Conners gave viewers a special treat by kicking off their fourth season with a live episode, offering fans around the country to chance to experience the cast’s performances as they happened.

The episode opened with the Conners in the kitchen preparing plates for themselves before convening in the living room. As they chatted, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) worried aloud about the status of her relationship with Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). Throughout the episode, Darlene’s relationship woes are explored as she presents Ben with paperwork for a down payment on a shared apartment.

While giving him time to think the gesture through, Ben finally decides he wants to make it work and seeks out Darlene at Wellman Plastics where he runs into Jeff (Brian Austin Green). As Jeff gets to talking, Ben is upset to learn that Darlene invited him to travel to Hawaii, and despite her pleas to explain the situation, Ben storms off and she’s left wondering what she can do to fix it all.

Thankfully, Louis (Katey Sagal) has an idea and has Darlene visit a psychic for a reading, during which she learns that she needs to get in touch with her spiritual side. Whether the atheist’s attempt at praying will work to reunite her with Ben will remain to be seen.

Other episode highlights include Mark (Ames McNamara) calling other Conners from around the country to get their input on a school project he’s working on. And Dan (John Goodman) and Louise talk about wedding planning. But the biggest surprise of the episode came in its final moments as the cast honored the late Norm Macdonald who had written a few episodes of Roseanne during its original run.

So, what did viewers think of the live episode? Below, see how fans are reacting to the format and let us know what you thought of the special installment in the comments section, below.

The entire cast did an AMAZING job! And that tribute to Norm Macdonald was sweet🥰 #TheConners pic.twitter.com/dR6zww2Ate — 📺 Di Ranere (@FSMMedia) September 23, 2021

I have SO enjoyed @TheConnersABC LIVE! 👏🏼😊 I hope that you do it again! 🤞🏼😊🤞🏼 #TheConners — Elsa❤️🇺🇸💚🐕💛🦋🧡⚾️💙🇵🇷🤍 (@Elsa050467) September 23, 2021

This has probably been the clunkiest live episode I’ve ever seen, but they’ve got time to tighten it up for the West Coast #TheConners — William Bruce West (@williambwest) September 23, 2021

Darlene cries in almost every episode and now we know she can do it live with no problem. 👏🏻👏🏻 #TheConners pic.twitter.com/mr99bcQvtK — GᖇEGOᖇY G. ᗩᒪᒪEᑎ (@GregoryGAllen) September 23, 2021

We need to have another live episode during this 4th season!! #TheConners — Jennifer Irons (@TeamBobbyEwing) September 23, 2021

