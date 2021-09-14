‘Grendel’ Comic-Based Series From ‘Supernatural’ Boss Heads to Netflix

A brand-new superhero is coming to Netflix, as the streaming service has greenlit Grendel, based on the award-winning Dark Horse comic books by Matt Wagner.

Along with the series announcement, the streamer also revealed the cast for the upcoming series, which will star Abubakr Ali (Power Book II: Ghost, Katy Keene) as the titular masked vigilante and his alter ego, Hunter Rose.

“Based on Matt Wagner’s groundbreaking comic book series, Grendel follows Hunter Rose, a gifted fencer, writer and assassin as, seeking to avenge the death of a lost love, he goes to war with New York’s criminal underworld, only to realize…why beat them, when you can join them,” reads the series logline

It’s really happening! Matt Wagner’s GRENDEL is getting a live action series on @netflix: https://t.co/3oeKuYpOP6 — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) September 14, 2021

Also joining the cast are Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick, The Time Traveler’s Wife) as Jocasta Rose, Julian Black Antelope (The Flash, Debris) as Argent, Madeline Zima (Californication, Hacks) as Liz Sparks, Kevin Corrigan (Scenes from an Empty Church, The Get Down) as Barry Palumbo, Emma Ho (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Expanse) as Stacy Palumbo, Erik Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Watchmen) as Teddy Ciccone, Brittany Allen (What Keeps You Alive) as Annabelle Wright, and Andy Mientus (The Flash, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings) as Larry Stohler.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about the GRENDEL saga, one of the longest-running independent comics series, finally being translated into live-action for the screen,” said Wagner of the new series. “I’m especially excited to see Abubakr Ali bring the character of Grendel/Hunter Rose to life — he has the charisma, style and vital edginess that I’ve been envisioning in the role for years.”

The series comes from writer, executive producer, and showrunner Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) along with executive producers Wagner, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Chris Tongue.

