Emmy Awards Move Outdoors Amid Rising COVID Cases

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Los Angeles, the Television Academy has announced that the 73rd Emmy Awards will now take place at L.A. Live’s Event Deck, directly behind the Microsoft Theater, where the event had intended to be held.

All the ceremonies, including the separate Creative Arts Emmys, will be held on the Event Deck. This new “indoor/outdoor” setting is said to provide better opportunities for “socially distanced audience seating.” The change comes just days after it was confirmed that this year’s awards ceremony will have a limited red carpet.

The changes don’t stop there, as there are also further limits on the number of nominees allowed to attend the event — despite invitations having already been mailed out. This means that nominated teams of three or more are limited to no more than four tickets per nomination.

“Following discussions with health and safety experts for Los Angeles County and the Emmy ceremonies, the Television Academy has concluded that we must further limit the number of nominees attending the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 11 and 12 as well as the 73rd Emmys on Sept. 19,” the Academy said in a statement via Variety.

“Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards. We recommend those on nominated teams coordinate between themselves and identify how they will allot their four tickets before they RSVP.”

The statement concluded: “The health and safety of our nominees is of paramount importance. Conversations are ongoing, and we will provide further information as it is available. The Television Academy appreciates everyone’s understanding as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 delta variant.”

Last year’s Emmy Awards ceremony was unable to take place in person due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the event, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, took place virtually.

73rd Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 19, 8/7c, CBS