‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley to Lead ‘The Never Game’ at CBS

Justin Hartley is set to star in and executive produce the drama The Never Game for CBS.

The pilot, which has a production commitment from the network, will also be executive produced and directed by Hartley’s This Is Us colleague Ken Olin. The script is penned by fellow executive producer Michael Cooney.

Based on the bestselling book by Jeffrey Deaver, The Never Game will feature Hartley in the role of lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw who roams the country as a “reward seeker.” Utilizing his expert tracking skills, Colter helps private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries while also dealing with his own fractured family.

“I couldn’t be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” said Hartley. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious ass, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”

The series is a production of 20th Century Television. Additional casting for the pilot will be announced in the coming weeks. As fans of Hartley’s current TV gig know, the actor stars as Kevin Pearson in Dan Fogelman’s drama This Is Us which tracks the Pearson family’s story through the decades, moving back and forth through time.

The show will conclude its run after six seasons next year when it returns during Midseason. Stay tuned for more on The Never Game and its potential future at CBS as the pilot comes together.