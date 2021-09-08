‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Is Back in Business in the Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

“Summer’s over, and the Baby-Sitters Club is officially back in business,” Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace) announces in the trailer for Season 2 of the Netflix Original series. (Bonus: The trailer features a cover of “Say Hello to Your Friends,” the theme song from the 1990 TV series, recorded by Kate Nash.)

Joining her, Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Kyndra Sanchez) in what’s a business and club are two new members: Mallory Pike (Vivian Watson) and Jessi Ramsey (Anais Lee).

How will they fit in? Plus, how’s Mary Anne’s relationship with Logan (Rian McCririck)? Who’s invited to a gala? And whose mother is pregnant?!

Watch the Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 trailer below for a peek into the next chapter of these seven friends when the series returns this October.

Based on Ann M. Martin’s best-selling books, the contemporary dramedy will see the girls facing a new school year in Stoneybrook, Connecticut in Season 2. While their business is booming, they’ll also be dealing with new relationships, personal journeys, and important lessons. It also stars Alicia Silverstone (Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer), Mark Feuerstein (Watson Brewer), and Marc Evan Jackson (Richard Spier).

Creator Rachel Shukert serves as showrunner and executive producer. Lucia Aniello, Michael De Luca, Lucy Kitada, Sascha Rothchild, and Walden Media’s Naia Cucukov, Ben Forrer, and Frank Smith also executive produce. Martin is a producer.

The Baby-Sitters Club, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, October 11, Netflix