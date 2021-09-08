Fox Sets Fan Event With Sneak Peeks, Your Favorite Stars & More

Eager to get a sneak peek at Fox’s upcoming shows? You’re in luck because a new interactive fan event will give you just that.

FOX Entertainment will host a four-hour free interactive fan event at FOXTVFANHUB.com. Hosted by 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Ronen Rubinstein, it will offer first looks at upcoming Fox series, full performances from The Masked Singer and Alter Ego, a virtual photo booth, a music lounge featuring the music of Fox Entertainment Music (FEM), free giveaways, and much more. Rubinstein will also host conversations with stars from 9-1-1, The Resident, The Masked Singer, The Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Alter Ego.

Check out the activations and rooms for the event:

Main Theater: The main location for fans to gather for joining their fan-favorite celebrities for Q&As and more!

FOXY Theater: Fans will be able to view new FOX content, such as the FOX Fall Preview Special and extended sneak peek clips from the all-new midseason comedy Welcome to Flatch.

Speakeasy: This room showcases the music of FOX, from FEM videos to a live DJ set, to full performances from The Masked Singer and Alter Ego.

Photo Booth: A virtual photo booth room where fans can take selfies with FOX backgrounds and stickers.

Gallery Wall: A gallery wall showcasing the digital art and videos created for the TVForAll digital initiatives. There will also be an exclusive first look at the art being created for Latinx Heritage Month.

Tubi Diner: Fans who find the Easter egg hidden in the diner on 9/15 will have the chance to win a gift.