Production on Guillermo del Toro‘s Cabinet of Curiosities is underway in Toronto and Netflix is unveiling additional details about the live-action, genre-defining, chilling new series.

Serving as creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner, del Toro’s series aims to challenge our traditional views of the horror genre through eight original episodes touching on themes ranging from macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque, and classically creepy.

Helping del Toro bring these episodes to life is a team of writers and directors personally chosen by the Oscar-winning filmmaker. While defining details about plots remain under wraps, Netflix is unveiling the breakdown of stars, writers, and directors attached to each installment.

Episode 1 stars Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and Hannah Galway in a tale based on a story by del Toro and written and directed for television by Jennifer Kent. Meanwhile, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, and Luke Roberts are set to appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer and directed by David Prior.

The third installment, based on a del Toro story, stars Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, and Sebastian Roché who are being directed by Guillermo Navarro and written by Regina Corrado. Episode 4, featuring stars Crispin Glover and Ben Barnes, is written by Lee Patterson, directed by Keith Thomas, and based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft.

Peter Weller stars in an episode written by Aaron Stewart-Ahn with director Panos Cosmatos, and Mika Watkins writes and stars in an installment helmed by director Catherine Hardwicke. Episode 7 stars David Hewlett which is written and directed by Vincenzo Natali. The final installment is written by Haley Z. Boston and directed by Ana Lily Armirpour with casting yet-to-be-revealed.

Stay tuned for more on the series executive produced by del Toro, J. Miles Dale, Gary Ungar, and co-executive produced by Regina Corrado.

Cabinet of Curiosities, TBA, Netflix