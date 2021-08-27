‘Wednesday’ Netflix Series Adds Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, Hunter Doohan & More to Cast

The world of Wednesday Addams is filling out for Netflix’s upcoming series.

Wednesday has added 10 series regulars to join Jenna Ortega (as the titular character) and guest stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán (as her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams) in the new live-action, comedic coming-of-age story. Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, and Percy Hynes White will play characters at Nevermore Academy and from the town.

The eight-episode series is described as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” following Wednesday’s years at Nevermore Academy as she tries to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Oh, and she’ll also be navigating new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

At Nevermore, Birch will be playing Wednesday’s dorm mother Tamara Novak, described as the staff’s only “Normie” who has “a focus on all things botanical.” Farmer’s awkward and shy Ajax Petropolus is a student and a Gorgon — and “anxious about looking anyone in the eye.” Mostafa’s Eugene Otinger is one of the quirkiest students and serves as president of the bee-keeping club.

Myers plays Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s sunny and colorful California roommate, who comes from a pack of San Francisco Werewolves. Ogawa is playing one of the cool kids at the school — and a vampire with Harajuku-inspired Goth flair — Yoko Tanaka. Also popular is Sunday’s Bianca Barclay, who comes from a long line of Sirens, who have the mesmerizing power of persuasion. And rounding out the Nevermore characters is White’s Xavier Thorpe, described as “charismatic and supernaturally artistic” and whose father is a celebrity psychic.

In the town of Jericho are Lindhome’s Dr. Valerie Kinbott (a local therapist who takes interest in her new patient, Wednesday), McShane’s Sheriff Donovan Galpin (who has issues with Nevermore and a vendetta against Gomez), and Doohan’s Tyler Galpin (the sheriff’s son with whom Wednesday strikes up an unlikely friendship).

Tim Burton serves as director and executive producer on Wednesday. Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar also executive produce with Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, and Gail Berman.