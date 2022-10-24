Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 24-30.

The White Lotus heads to Italy for its second season (October 30 on HBO) and things are about to get deadly for the guests and employees at an exclusive Sicilian resort. What else could top our list this week?

We’re also looking forward to seeing how two thrillers on Hulu, The Patient (October 25) and Tell Me Lies (October 26) wrap up their seasons, with their messy characters and relationships. And while some shows end, Netflix is premiering a new creepy one just in time for Halloween, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (October 25), an anthology series with a star-studded cast.

Post-season baseball’s takeover of Fox continues with the World Series beginning on October 28. Facing off are the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros. But first on Fox, The Resident celebrates its 100th episode (October 25) with a joyous celebration: Dr. Kit Voss’ (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) wedding!

Returning to our list from last week is Love Is Blind (was #5).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.