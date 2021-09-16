‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Julian McMahon Says New Team Member Gaines ‘Is a Real Asset’

Fans will quickly learn if Fugitive Task Force leader Jess LaCroix’s (Julian McMahon) young daughter Tali (YaYa Gosselin) and his girlfriend Sarah (Jen Landon) survived shots fired by Sarah’s unhinged ex-husband.

More nail-biting action ensues six weeks after the FBI: Most Wanted finale’s events (on the three-hour crossover; the series moves to its regular timeslot at 10/9c after the premiere) as Jess and his unit help target a worldwide crime ring, along with teams from FBI and Tuesday’s new spin-off, FBI: International.

“The case starts out small and keeps escalating,” previews McMahon. “We’re talking about lots of power and money.”

Also along for the takedown: soon-to-be new task force member Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos, The Man in the High Castle), a dogged Miami field agent who coincidentally is tracking the same suspect as the New York Feds. “We join forces,” says McMahon, “because she has lots of information. She is a real asset.”

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 9/8c, CBS

