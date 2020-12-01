Amanda Kloots & Elaine Welteroth Join 'The Talk' as Co-Hosts for Season 11

The Talk is welcoming two new faces to its stage in the new year as Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth join the show for Season 11.

As announced during The Talk's latest broadcast, Kloots and Welteroth will begin their co-hosting duties next year, beginning Monday, January 4. The women join fellow co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba as they fill in the empty spaces left behind by previous cast members Marie Osmond and Eve.

They're familiar faces on The Talk as both Kloots and Welteroth have guest-hosted on several occasions in the past few months. Highly accomplished in two very different fields, Kloots hails from the world of Broadway as a former dancer and Radio City Rockette. Positivity is what she preaches as she runs her own global fitness brand and apparel company.

Kloots made national headlines after her husband and fellow Broadway star Nick Cordero died after contracting COVID-19. "I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk, I knew I was among a very special group of people," Kloots said in a statement released by CBS. "I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too."

Award-winning journalist, producer and Project Runway judge Welteroth has roots in the fashion circuit and made history in 2016 after becoming editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue. Along with being the youngest editor in Condé Nast's history, Welteroth is only the second African American person to hold the editor-in-chief title at the company.

"I am beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the phenomenal women of The Talk. They have each made me feel right at home alongside them on this incredible platform that cultivates connection, kindness and understanding when we all need it most," Welteroth shared in a statement. "I look forward to learning from them and lending my perspective to conversations that build bridges in this singular time in our world."

Don't miss the ladies when they arrive as full-time cast members early next year and catch The Talk weekdays on CBS.

The Talk, Weekdays, 2/1c, CBS