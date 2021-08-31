Bridget Regan to Play Iconic Villain Poison Ivy in ‘Batwoman’ Season 3

The Last Ship star Bridget Regan has landed a recurring role in The CW’s Batwoman as one of DC’s most iconic supervillains, Poison Ivy.

Regan will appear in the upcoming third season of the superhero drama as former botany student of Gotham University, Pamela Isley (aka Poison Ivy). A once passionate and brilliant scientist with aims to change the world for the better, her plans shift after she is experimented on by a colleague and injected with various plant toxins, transforming her into the legendary Batman villain.

With a formidable power pumping through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and her closest friends disagreed with her dangerous methods. Having effectively been wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must now prepare for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Regan joins the recently announced additions of Nick Creegan (as Marquis Jet) and Victoria Cartagena (as Renee Montoya). They will star alongside Javicia Leslie (as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman), Rachel Skarsten (as Beth Kane / Alice), Meagan Tandy (as Sophie Moore), Nicole Kang (as Mary Hamilton), Camrus Johnson as (Luke Fox / Batwing), and Robin Givens as Jada Jet.

The role of Poison Ivy has previously been played by Uma Thurman in the 1997 film Batman and Robin. The Fox series Gotham also saw several actresses take on the character, including Clare Foley, Maggie Gehan, and Peyton List. More recently, Lake Bell voiced the character in the HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn.

Regan has previous experience in live-action comic book adaptations, having played Dottie Underwood in Marvel’s Agent Carter. She’s also had recurring roles in shows such as White Collar and Jane the Virgin. She most recently appeared as the lead opposite Josh Harnett in the Spectrum Originals drama series Paradise Lost.

Batwoman, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, October 13, 9/8c, The CW