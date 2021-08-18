Fall 2021 Network TV Schedule: 8 Changes You Should Know About

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Javicia Leslie Ryan Wilder Batwoman Season 2
Batwoman (Justina Mintz/The CW)

We no longer live in an age where we have VCRs to program manually — DVRs automatically track TV schedules and airdates, thank the TV gods — but if you do watch television live, or if you wanna know when to expect the latest episodes of your favorite shows, you should know about the scheduling shifts for network TV’s fall 2021 season.

For example, this upcoming fall, The CW switched two of its Arrowverse shows to Wednesdays, while CBS is devoting a whole night to NCIS and its offshoots.

'NCIS' Heads to Paradise: Meet 'Hawaii's Jane TennantSee Also

'NCIS' Heads to Paradise: Meet 'Hawaii's Jane Tennant

Vanessa Lachey also teases 'romantic entanglements' among the team and how Jane is 'making it work in a man's world.'

Here are the changes coming to the primetime lineup…

NCIS Season 18 McGee Knight Torres Murray Law Valderrama
Sonja Flemming/CBS

‘NCIS’ moves to Mondays

The long-running CBS procedural is moving from Tuesdays at 8/7c to Mondays at 9/8c, where it will lead into its latest franchise spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i.

NCIS
Michael Parmelee/CBS

‘FBI’ makes way for ‘FBI: International’

The CBS procedural FBI is moving up an hour to air at 8/7c on Tuesdays, followed by new spinoff FBI: International at 9/8c and returning spinoff FBI: Most Wanted at 10/9c.

Riverdale
Bettina Strauss/The CW

‘Riverdale’ moves to Tuesdays

Fans can catch the sudsy CW teen drama on Tuesdays at 9/8c this upcoming season, instead of its old berth of Wednesdays at 8/7c.

Home Economics Marina Denise
Temma Hankin/ABC

‘Home Economics’ moves back an hour

ABC’s sophomore comedy is moving from 8:30/7:30c to 9:30/8:30c on Wednesdays, filling a spot vacated by black-ish, which will return at midseason.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Team Finale
Bettina Strauss/The CW

‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ and ‘Batwoman’ move to Wednesday

These two CW superhero series are still airing back-to-back — at 8/7c and 9/8c, respectively — only on Wednesday nights instead of Sunday nights.

big sky kylie bunbury katheryn winnick
Darko Sikman/ABC

‘Big Sky’ moves to Thursdays

ABC’s crime drama returns for a second season on Thursdays at 10/9c — following long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy — instead of its previous slot on Wednesdays at the same time.

Nancy Drew - Kennedy McMann + Riley Smith
Colin Bentley/The CW

‘Nancy Drew’ moves to Fridays

The CW detective drama, starring Kennedy McMann as the eponymous teen sleuth, will air on Fridays at 9/8c, instead of Wednesday at the same time.

Whose Line Is it Anway
Robert Voets/The CW

The CW expands to Saturdays

Fifteen years after it first hit the airwaves, The CW has finally become a seven-night-a-week network, adding Saturday programming to the lineup with two episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? starting at 8/7c, followed by two episodes of World’s Funniest Animals starting at 9/8c.

Batwoman

Big Sky

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

FBI

FBI: International

Home Economics

Nancy Drew

NCIS

Riverdale

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

World’s Funniest Animals