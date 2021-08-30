More ‘Murder’ for Lucy Lawless, ‘Ninja’ Finals, ‘Prisoner of Love,’ a French Mystery on HBO

Acorn’s My Life Is Murder relocates from Melbourne to star Lucy Lawless’ native New Zealand. American Ninja Warrior heads to Las Vegas for National Finals. A new relationship series follows couples who won’t let prison walls break their connection. HBO imports a French mystery series that wowed audiences at Sundance. A selective critical checklist of notable Monday TV:

Matt Klitscher/AcornTV

My Life is Murder

Season Premiere

Lucy Lawless solves crimes as retired detective (but hardly retiring) Alexa Crowe in the scenic mystery import, which leaves Melbourne behind for the second season, as Alexa (and Lawless) returns to her Kiwi roots in Auckland, New Zealand. Her first of two cases streaming on premiere week involves a woman who shot a stranger point-blank at Auckland Harbor — but why? In the second, she investigates the death of a surfing champion, which brings her back to beaches she knew as a kid.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

American Ninja Warrior

8/7c

The ninjas moving on to National Finals in Las Vegas face up to eight supersized obstacles. For the first time, they have to make a “Split Decision” between an upper-body obstacle or a risky balance challenge to get a spot in Stage Two.

Courtesy of discovery+

Prisoner of Love

Series Premiere

Orange is the new valentine color in a relationship series premiering with three episodes (with three more dropping each week until the finale). Chelsea Holmes considers herself a “prison matchmaker,” setting up singles with people behind bars. She knows the drill because she’s fallen for her own inmate, the ruggedly handsome Manuel. The series follows her and four other couples as they discover if they have what it takes to commit to a life sentence together.

Jerome Prebois/HBO

Laetitia

Series Premiere 10/9c

The six-part crime drama, based on actual events, was the first French series ever selected for screening at the Sundance Film Festival back in 2019. It tells the story of the disappearance in western France of 18-year-old Laetitia (Sophie Breyer), a mystery that exposes troubling details about her and twin Jessica’s (Marie Colomb) upbringing. Flashbacks of their childhood play out against the contemporary investigation.

Inside Monday TV: