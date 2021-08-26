Demi Lovato & Friends Search for Aliens in Peacock’s ‘Unidentified’

Demi Lovato: singer, actor, UFO hunter? On August 26, Peacock announced the upcoming limited series Unidentified with Demi Lovato, which sees the multihyphenate joined by sister Dallas Lovato and best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery as they set out to prove the existence of extra-terrestrials. All four episodes will drop on the NBC streaming service on September 30.

“While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots,” states the show’s description.

“Demi plans to gain new insights into extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, eyewitnesses, alien abductees and conducting UFO experiments. They believe extra-terrestrials are here to help us save our planet and ourselves.”

The Grammy-nominated singer took to Instagram to share their excitement over the new show, stating, “We’re about to take off on a journey to explore the unknown and it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Lovato will executive produce the series with Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, Allison Kaye, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Sara Hansemann, and Andrew Nock.

Unidentified with Demi Lovato, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 30, Peacock.