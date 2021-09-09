Watch Demi Lovato Hunt Down UFOs in Peacock’s ‘Unidentified’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Demi Lovato and friends are on the hunt to prove the existence of alien life in the new four-part Peacock series Unidentified with Demi Lovato, which premieres on September 30. Lovato will be joined by best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery and sister Dallas Lovato, and the three will “investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots,” according to the show’s description.

The premise of the series comes after Lovato experienced their own UFO encounter last year. “I had this crazy experience that happened to me in Joshua Tree. It was this bright light. It kind of moved in, like, these weird ways that a plane wouldn’t move,” they state in the trailer. “My goal is to find out what really happened.”

“Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, they hope to convince their friends, family and their social fans and followers that not only do E.T.’s exist but that they are already on Earth,” states the series description.

Executive produced by Lovato, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, Allison Kaye, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Sara Hansemann, and Andrew Nock, all four episodes will drop at once on the NBC Universal streaming service.

As Lovato says, “What if extraterrestrials aren’t traveling light years to visit us? What if they’re already here waiting for us to reach out?”

Unidentified with Demi Lovato, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 30, Peacock.