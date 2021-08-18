MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo & More to Perform

MTV has announced the first round of performers for its upcoming 2021 Video Music Awards, live from Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, September 12 at 8/7c. Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, and Olivia Rodrigo will be taking the stage. Other names will be announced soon.

Following her 2019 performance of “Senoria” with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello will bring “Don’t Go Yet” to the VMAs. Lil Nas X was also on the awards’ stage in 2019, with “Panini.” Lorde, back on the VMAs stage for the first time since 2017, is set to deliver an explosive world premiere performance from her new project, Solar Power, dropping August 20. Machine Gun Kelly — with a world premiere performance of his new single, “papercuts” — and Olivia Rodrigo will be taking the stage for the first time.

Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the 2021 VMAs nominations, with seven and six, respectively. Close behind them with five each are Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo. Lorde and Machine Gun Kelly are each up for one award.

Voting is now open at vma.mtv.com through Friday, September 3, for 14 gender-neutral categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Voting for Best New Artist (Presented by Facebook) will be open into the show. Nominations for social categories including Best Group and Song of Summer will be announced at a later date.

2021 VMAs, Sunday, September 12, 8/7c, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network