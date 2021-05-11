Demi Lovato Teams With Peacock for an Unscripted UFO Series

Demi Lovato is teaming up with Peacock for a unique unscripted limited series with a working title of Unidentified with Demi Lovato.

The four-part series starring and executive produced by the singer, actress, activist, and best-selling author will follow her skeptical best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas as they attempt to uncover the truth behind UFO phenomena.

Together, they’ll consult with leading experts to investigate recent eyewitness encounters as well as uncover secret government reports and conduct tests at well-known UFO hotspots. As a true believer in extraterrestrial beings, Demi is hoping that during this courageous adventure she can convince her friends, family, and followers that life beyond humans exists.

Not only will she do her best to make believers out of the skeptics around her, but Demi will also try to convince them that not only do intelligent beings live beyond Earth, but that some of those beings are already here.

The show will see Demi learn about extraterrestrials through interviewing scientists, alleged alien abductees, and will implement her own experiments in an attempt to initiate close encounters. Demi’s ultimate goal is to connect with intelligent beings, make peace with aliens, and ultimately save ourselves.

It’s a documentary series you can’t miss — executive produced by Lovato, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, Allison Kaye, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Sarah Hansemann, and Andrew Nick.