Bryan Cranston to Return for ‘Your Honor’ Season 2 at Showtime

Showtime has renewed Your Honor for a second season with Bryan Cranston set to return as Judge Michael Desiato.

The drama, which premiered late last year, followed the story of Michael, who is put in an impossible situation when his son Adam (Hunter Doohan) accidentally kills someone in a hit-and-run. The catch is, the victim is the son of New Orlean’s biggest crime boss, Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg).

In an effort to shelter his son from certain danger, Michael risks his livelihood and morals to protect Adam. Showtime announced the renewal news during its TCA presentation as the network’s publicity page tweeted, “@BryanCranston will be back as Michael Desiato when #YourHonor returns for Season 2! #TCA21.”

Along with the renewal, Showtime shared that the series will be back with 10 more episodes and is currently expected to arrive onscreen in 2022. The series from Peter Moffat is based on the Israeli show Kvodo. The news comes as a surprise considering Your Honor was initially billed as a limited series.

The Season 1 finale saw Michael’s efforts thwarted when his son Adam [SPOILER] wound up shot and bleeding to death, not at the hands of Jimmy, but rather a young boy whose anger was the result of a domino effect Michael unwittingly set up.

It’s unclear who else will return for Season 2 yet, but among Season 1’s star-studded lineup with Cranston, Doohan, and Stuhlbarg were Hope Davis, Margo Martindale, Carmen Ejogo, Isaiah Whitlock Jr., Sofia Black-D’Elia, Amy Landecker, Lorraine Toussaint, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson, and Lilli Kay.

Stay tuned for additional details as the unexpected second season of Your Honor takes shape at Showtime.

Your Honor, Season 2, TBA, Showtime