Eliza Bennett Joins The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ as Amanda Carrington

Eliza Bennett has officially been cast in The CW’s Dynasty. She’ll make her debut in the show’s current season before becoming a series regular in Season 5.

The actress will take on the role of Amanda Carrington, the long-lost relative born and raised in Europe, who arrives on the Carrington doorstep holding a treasure trove of secrets from their past and hers. Described as smart and confident, Amanda can hold her own against any Carrington who crosses her path.

A lawyer by day, Amanda gives into party girl ways by night and has no problem stirring the pot in a family of troublemakers. Bennett’s arrival comes at a key point in time as the Carrington family backstabbing is at an all-time high.

Bonds will be forged and broken as friendships are tested in the ongoing fourth season. And count on the fact that there’s always someone lurking around the corner ready to destroy the Dynasty.

Bennett is best known for her work in films like The Prince and Me, Nanny McPhee, and Inkheart among others. She’s set to feature alongside 13 Reasons Why‘s Alisha Boe and Euphoria‘s Austin Abrams in Strangers.

The actress’s television credits include Broadchurch with Olivia Colman and David Tennant, Strike Back, Grantchester, Sweet/Vicious, The Conners, and This Is Us. Don’t miss her Dynasty debut, catch Eliza Bennett as Amanda Carrington as Season 4 continues on The CW.

Dynasty, Season 4, Fridays, 9/8c, The CW