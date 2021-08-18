Jared Padalecki Clears Up ‘Supernatural’ Twitter Drama With Jensen Ackles

Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki has opened up about his Twitter back-and-forth with his former co-star Jensen Ackles, saying that he spoke with Ackles afterward and that the situation was blown out of proportion.

In June, Padalecki posted a tweet regarding the upcoming Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, which Ackles is executive producing with his wife, Danneel. The actor made it clear that he wasn’t involved in the series and had only just become aware of the project.

“Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter,” Padalecki tweeted at the time. “I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever.”

However, by the next morning, it appeared that the situation had calmed, as Padalecki wrote, “[Ackles] and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good… We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers.”

He expanded on this in a recent interview with the New York Times, stating, “I love Jensen deeply. He’s my brother. He has been for many years, and he always will be, no matter what.”

Padalecki explained that fans misunderstood the tweet’s tone and that he didn’t intend it as a shot at his former co-star. “It was just one of those things that because it was online, and people were assuming I was part of it, I really wanted to just say: ‘Hey, I’m not keeping a secret from you guys. I just don’t know about this,’” he said. “And I should be old enough to know better than to put something out there and expect that people will understand.”

“It’s hard to tweet a specific tone. If you write it online, it’s like, ‘Oh, he doesn’t know! They’re going to kill each other! The world is ending!’” he continued. “And I’m like, ‘No, no, no.’ [Laughs.] I try to avoid social media as much as possible because of that.”

After his initial tweet, Padalecki revealed that he spoke with Ackles the next day and learned more about the project. “He just kind of explained: ‘Man, it’s not picked up yet. It’s not even written yet.’ He knows and I know how much Supernatural means to both of us, and it wasn’t a secret he was trying to keep, necessarily. It was just something that he didn’t feel really even existed yet,” he said. “But he has been like: ‘Hey, I’ll let you know what’s going on [going forward].’”

