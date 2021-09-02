‘The Wheel of Time’ Trailer Lives! 3 Things to Know About the New Epic Series (VIDEO)

This Wheel‘s on fire, for sure!

Game of Thrones fans, prepare to trade GoT for WoT as The Wheel of Time — late author Robert Jordan’s 14-book fantasy epic — hits the screen this November on Amazon’s Prime Video. While that seems like ages away, the first official full-length trailer just dropped and it so looks like it’ll be worth the wait.

Based on one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold, this sprawling tale tells of a world where magic exists and only a very specific group is allowed to access it. If you haven’t read even the first title, 1990’s The Eye of the World, here are the basics. If you’re a fan, learn more about the adaptation.

Who runs the world? Girls

An all-female magical sect known as the Aes Sedai hold the power. “They’re pulling the strings of every happening, everywhere, from their White Tower,” showrunner Rafe Judkins (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) says. Season 1 centers on justice-minded Aes Sedai Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) as she takes three friends (Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford and Barney Harris)—one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn—on an world-spanning journey to either save the world or bring it to a cataclysmic end.

The villain is backed by a scary army of Trollocs

Recalling the beasts from the books as “the most terrifying things on the planet,” Judkins used “a lot of practical makeup effects mixed with VFX” to create the half-human, half-animal minions of the Dark One.

You will fall for…a horse

Villager Egwene (Madeleine Madden) joins the travelers with her mare, Bela. In meetings, Judkins remembers saying, “‘This is crazy, but Bela means something to people.’ We had to do this right.”

The Wheel of Time, premieres November 19, Prime Video