New York Comic Con 2021 Still Set to Be In-Person Event: What to Expect

While San Diego Comic-Con may have had a second virtual edition this past summer, such is not the case for New York’s similar event this fall. So far, the plan is still for New York Comic Con to be an in-person convention, according to an update on August 17.

In order to attend the shindig, which will take place October 7-10 at the Javits Center, attendees must provide proof of full vaccination with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine for those 12 years old and up or of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test for those under the age of 12. Also, everyone in attendance must wear an approved face covering. (People attending indoor events in New York City must show proof of vaccination.)

In addition, they will be reducing capacity and implementing directional and distance markings and signage. More details are available at New York Comic Con’s safety website. Anyone who wants a refund will be able to ask for one.

Fans will still be able to get autographs, but “if you walk up to a table you will have plexiglass there protecting both the fan and the guest,” Kristina Rogers, event director for the US cons at ReedPop, told The Hollywood Reporter.

As for what to expect from the talent attending, “we’ve had really strong support from content producers,” ReedPop president Lance Fensterman said to THR. “It’s early days but the conversations of what’s being committed is great. If what’s on the table now, we have our usual washout rate, which is 30 percent of what’s being discussed probably won’t happen. If that’s the usual washout rate, we’re going to have a really strong roster of content for the fans at the show.”

For those not attending the convention in person, however, there will still be an option to stream some of its panels. “We definitely see the massive opportunity for a far more robust streaming, digital from a distance companion,” according to Fensterman. “We look at it as our shows will never sell out again, in a good way. If you want to be a part of a show like New York Comic Con, you’ll be able to be a part of it, whether you can buy a ticket or live in the area or not.”

