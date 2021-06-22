‘Outlander’ Announces Appearance at New York Comic Con Ahead of Season 6

Outlander fans rejoice! The series is heading to New York Comic Con this fall.

The show’s Twitter page announced the news, tweeting, “You heard it here first: #Outlander is headed to @NY_Comic_Con! Tickets go on sale July 11. Visit newyorkcomiccon.com for more information.” The news comes shortly after the first photos for Season 6 were unveiled by Starz which also teased the show’s 2022 return date.

This would mark Outlander‘s third time at the event after making appearances in 2018 and 2019. No stars have been announced for the presentation yet, but in the past leads Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have been reliable participants along with costars Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin.

As teased by the show, tickets will go on sale in less than a month on Sunday, July 11 for the convention. Outlander is slated to make an appearance on Saturday, October 9, the third day of a four-day extravaganza in New York City which takes place Thursday, October 7 through Sunday, October 10.

Most events take place at the Javits Center, although 2019’s cast panel was conducted at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The NYCC appearance should excite fans whether they can attend or not because it will likely include new looks at Season 6.

Stay tuned for additional details about the show’s NYCC appearance in the weeks ahead and check out tickets via the convention’s official site.

