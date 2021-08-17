‘The Crown’ Unveils Dominic West & Elizabeth Debicki as Charles & Diana (PHOTOS)

The Crown‘s next chapter is beginning to take shape as the historical drama from Peter Morgan gears up for its new Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Not long after the first image of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II was released, Netflix’s award-winning series is revealing another look at Season 5. New images of Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as the Prince and Princess of Wales have officially arrived and they’re looking pretty spot-on.

Posted to the show’s Twitter page, the images are captioned, “Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).”

Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021

The actors take over for Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin, both of whom delivered showstopping performances as the tortured royals in Season 4. O’Connor also appeared in Season 3 alongside the show’s second wave of cast members Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Joining Staunton, West, and Debicki in Seasons 5 and 6 are Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret. West is best known for his work on the Showtime series The Affair and Debicki’s past credits include The Night Manager.

The Crown is among one of the most-nominated series at the upcoming Emmys, tying with Disney+’s The Mandalorian. Considering the uncanny resemblances playing out in these first-look images, we’d say there’s a strong argument that Season 5 will earn some similar attention in the future.

Stay tuned for more updates on Season 5 and catch up on the first four by streaming the series on Netflix.

The Crown, Season 5, TBA, Netflix