Christina Applegate Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

Emmy-winning actor Christina Applegate took to Twitter on Monday night to reveal she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” wrote the Dead to Me star. “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it.”

The Anchorman actress continued in a separate tweet: “As one of my friends that has MS said “we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

Applegate rose to fame as Kelly Bundy on the Fox sitcom Married with Children, in which she starred from 1987 to 1997. She would go on to lead the NBC sitcom Jesse, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and, in 2003, she received a Primetime Emmy Award for her guest role in Friends.

She has continued to rack up award nominations throughout her career for performances in shows such as Samantha Who? and, more recently, the Netflix dark comedy-drama Dead to Me. She has also been Tony-nominated for her role in the Broadway revival of Sweet Charity in 2005 and has starred in films such as The Sweetest Thing, Hall Pass, Bad Moms, and Crash Pad.

Applegate has battled adversity before, having been diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoing a double mastectomy in 2008. Following her successful fight with the disease, she founded Right Action for Women, a charitable foundation dedicated to breast cancer screening for women, and focused on the type of MRI scan that saved her life.