'Dead to Me' Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

It's the end of the line for Jen and Judy and their secrets on Dead to Me, as Netflix has announced its final season renewal of the dramedy.

Dead to Me aired its second season of the buzzy series starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini earlier this spring, and the story will continue and conclude with its third chapter arriving in 2021. Along with the renewal, Netflix also unveiled a new partnership with the show's creator Liz Feldman, promising fans plenty of other projects from the showrunner.

"From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make," Feldman shared in a statement. "And it's been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I'm thrilled to continue our collaboration."

Dead to Me costars James Marsden alongside Cardellini and Applegate, and is executive produced by Applegate, Feldman, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Christine Smith, as well as Cardellini, who serves as co-executive producer.

Fans of the show will recall that Dead to Me follows the unlikely friendship between Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini) who are brought together by their lies. Season 2 saw the aftermath of Season 1's bloody conclusion, as well as the arrival of an unexpected guest.

With Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take extreme measures to protect their loved ones. And after that new cliffhanger ending, Season 3 will likely bring some answers — and probably more shocking twists.

Read the room, fucko! the third and final season of Dead to Me is coming soon pic.twitter.com/wrMW7QP5Gd — Dead To Me (@deadtome) July 6, 2020

"Liz Feldman is a comedic force who brings her fresh and distinct point of view to every element of the creative process from inception through writing and producing," Netflix's Jane Wiseman, Vice President of Comedy Series said. "We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on Dead to Me and future series to come."

Stay tuned for details about the show's final season and Feldman's future projects as more announcements are made.

Dead to Me, Season 3, TBA, Netflix