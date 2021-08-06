‘Dopesick’: Michael Keaton Is a Skeptical Doctor in a First Look at Opioid Drama (VIDEO)

Hulu is giving viewers their first look at the star-studded drama Dopesick as the streamer sets a premiere date for Wednesday, October 13.

The series from executive producers Danny Strong and Michael Keaton tells the story of how one company triggered the worst drug pandemic in American history. Keaton stars as Doctor Samuel Finnix, a physician who sees firsthand just how devastating the effects of OxyContin are on his patients and community.

Dopesick takes viewers to the epicenter of the country’s struggle with opioid addiction, ranging from the boardrooms of Big Pharma to the Virginia mining community where Dr. Finnix works to the hallways of the DEA. The series’ first trailer offers a peek into the power dynamics between the drug company and its users as well as the lies pedaled to doctors in order to sell and prescribe the addictive narcotic.

While some heroes emerge, they’ll be met with great challenges in this series inspired by Beth Macy’s New York Times bestselling book. Joining Keaton in the program are Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever, and Rosario Dawson.

Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman feature as guest stars in the series executive produced by writer Strong, director Barry Levinson, Keaton, John Goldwyn, Warren Littlefield, Macy, and Karen Rosenfelt. Check out the riveting trailer, below, and don’t miss Dopesick when the limited series debuts on Hulu this fall.

Dopesick, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 13, Hulu