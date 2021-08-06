‘Stranger Things’ Teases Spooky Season 4 as Netflix Sets 2022 Premiere (VIDEO)

Stranger Things is returning to its roots in a newly-released first look at the show’s highly-anticipated fourth season.

Along with announcing that the show will finally return in 2022, the teaser unveils some interesting details about what seems to be going on with Hawkins’ residents old and new. The 30-second teaser doesn’t have much time to unravel mysteries but just enough time to spin them.

While footage from prior seasons tees up the segments from the forthcoming chapter, new footage unveils a more grown-up Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) being apprehended by “bad men” in suits. Clocks tick as the teaser conveys a sense of urgency.

Text dispersed throughout the segments teases: “The world has been watching…In 2022, the global phenomenon returns.” Other highlights include a team-up between Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and Robin (Maya Hawke).

Hopper (David Harbour) is on the loose with a gun in tow, but it’s unclear just how far he’s gotten from his Russian captures. And some elements viewers have come to love over the years are given screen time including the roll of some Dungeons & Dragons dice as well as late-night bike rides.

The brief teaser offers more definitive insight in comparison to the vague promos that have been revealed so far. The previously unveiled segments hint at a return for baddie Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), but only time will tell how it will all unfold.

For now, check out the teaser, below, and stay tuned for Stranger Things‘ Season 4 as it looks ahead to a 2022 release.

