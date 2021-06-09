‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Adds 4 New Characters at Hawkins High

It may be taking a while to get new Stranger Things, but as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, the Duffer brothers shared some scoop from the set of Season 4.

“We’re sorry it’s taking so long to get to you but everyone here is working really, really hard on this show and we can’t wait for you to see it,” Ross Duffer said before he and Matt shared that they’re fans of Anne of Green Gables and Anne with an E, and brought in Amybeth McNulty to play one of the new characters of Season 4.

Vickie “plays a big role in events to come,” Ross teased. She’s “a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes,” her character description teases.

Myles Truitt will play Patrick, “a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life…until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.” Regina Ting Chen is Ms. Kelly, “a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students — especially those struggling the most.” And Grace Van Dien plays Chrissy, “Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.”

all aboard! the Duffer Brothers are here with special news that they want to personally share with you. @stranger_things #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/TVheNMqgUl — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

Netflix also announced Surviving Hawkins, a six-part podcast to a companion YA prequel novel about Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Stranger Things: Rebel Robin. Watch the teaser below:

Good news dinguses! Scoops Ahoy Employee of the Year Robin Buckley gets an all-new @stranger_things Prequel Podcast series and book on June 29. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/Dla8zYtssb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

This comes about a month after Netflix released a teaser for the new season featuring Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the Hawkins National Laboratory.

Stranger Things, Season 4, TBA, Netflix