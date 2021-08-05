‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Finale Sneak Peek: An Offer Curtain Can’t Refuse? (VIDEO)

Things are about to take a turn in the Mysterious Benedict Society Season 1 finale on Disney+.

After all, L.D. Curtain (Tony Hale) has no way of knowing that just as he’s saying “yes” over and over again while standing in front of a mirror, that’s the exact response he may have by the end of TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “Big Day Today” (dropping on August 6). It seems that someone has an offer for him that he just might not be able to refuse.

“I’m the one you want,” Milligan (Ryan Hurst) informs him once he’s brought in to see him. And while Curtain finds that “fascinating” and notes “you look very familiar to me,” he’s also a bit confused and wonders if they’ve met before.

“I’m not good with faces,” Milligan admits. So, if he’s “the one” Curtain wants, “what exactly do I want you for?” He receives a very vague answer: “Everything.”

“Why so cryptic? Can no one execute a clear and efficient statement? Is this-” Curtain asks, and that’s when Milligan reveals, “I work for your brother, and we’re trying to stop you.” So why did he surrender? “Spare the girl, I’m the spy,” he continues.

But is it too late? Watch the video above for more, including to hear Milligan’s tempting offer for Curtain.

How will the finale end for the headmaster of the L.I.V.E. Institute? According to the logline for the episode, “with free will and truth on the line, The Mysterious Benedict Society prepares for a final showdown.”

The Mysterious Benedict Society, Season Finale, Friday, August 6, Disney+