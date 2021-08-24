Now that Superman & Lois’ Man of Steel has wrapped his first season, Kryptonian cousin Kara (Melissa Benoist) is flying back into action to conclude her sixth and final season.

“Every day is a roller coaster,” Benoist admits of bringing Supergirl to a close. “It’s good, bad and bitter and sweet and all the things.” It’s also been forever since we saw our girl!

The show went on hiatus in May to accommodate COVID-related delays on S&L, right as Kara was being freed from months in the hellish Phantom Zone prison. “That [trauma] is going to take some unpacking and time to heal from,” Benoist previews. “What she went through was pretty crazy, so yeah, I think it’s maybe the lowest the fans will ever see Kara.”

The silver lining, Benoist says, is that Kara reunited with her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr), while in captivity and that he too was saved during the rescue mission led by Kara’s human sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh, above left, with Benoist). Now, it’s up to the daughter to teach the dad how to fit in on Earth. “He doesn’t do it well,” Benoist says with a laugh. “Jason is fantastic and that’s a lovely story we get to explore.”

They’d better enjoy the time, because while things seem peaceful now in National City, Benoist hints that “there’s a massive threat on the horizon that is [connected] with the Phantom Zone.” And, she adds, “I would never discount the possibility of Lex Luthor’s [Jon Cryer] return…wink, wink.”

Supergirl, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW