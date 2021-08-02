‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ Sets Premiere Date for Weekly Rollout on Peacock

The puzzle-solving has already started for Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol.

There have been some interesting ways premiere dates have been revealed over the years (remember Game of Thrones and the melting ice?), and Peacock did something different as well for its upcoming drama. The series, based on Brown’s international best-selling thriller, will broadcast new episodes weekly on Thursdays, beginning on September 16, the streaming service revealed…via a custom puzzle (with 26 clues to solve) hidden within the New York Times.

Check out the puzzle on Peacock’s Twitter account here and the completed crossword below.

The Lost Symbol follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy. As the trailer already released shows, it begins with Robert lecturing his class about symbols, which he must then follow to “solve the great mystery.”

The Peacock series also stars Valorie Curry (as Katherine Solomon), Sumalee Montano (as Agent Sato), Rick Gonzalez (as Nunez), Eddie Izzard (as Peter Solomon), and Beau Knapp (as Mal’akh).

Raise your hand if you solved the clues to reveal the release date for Dan Brown’s #TheLostSymbol! 🖐 https://t.co/BkvKLcXU4F pic.twitter.com/hT7xkegOVv — Peacock (@peacockTV) August 2, 2021

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group). Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie serve as writers and executive producers for the series. Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber, and Frank Siracusa also executive produce. Dan Trachtenberg executive produced and directed the pilot.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 16, Peacock