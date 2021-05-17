‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ Comes to Life in First Trailer for Peacock Drama (VIDEO)

Get ready to decode new mysteries with Robert Langdon (Ashley Zuckerman) in Peacock’s forthcoming series Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol.

The thriller based on Dan Brown’s best-selling novel from the same series of books which include The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno follows the early adventures of Langdon when he was a young Harvard symbologist.

See Also 'Langdon' Moves to Peacock With Series Order The thriller, based on Dan Brown's novels, had been ordered as a pilot for NBC.

Viewers will follow Langdon who must solve a series of deadly puzzles in order to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart off a global conspiracy. Succession‘s Zuckerman fills the role of Robert Langdon, who was previously played onscreen by Tom Hanks.

In the newly-released trailer, below, viewers get a taste of the action that’s ahead. As Langdon lectures students, he asks, “At what point do benign symbols become malignant?” It’s a question that this series seems to try and answer in the trailer as Langdon becomes wrapped up in some life-threatening drama.

Joining Zuckerman in the series are costars Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard, and Beau Knapp, who will also be part of the ensuing thrills and mysteries. Teaming up with Brown once again are Brian Grazer and Ron Howard who will executive produce this project with the author as well as Samie Kim Falvey, and Anna Culp with writers Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie.

No premiere date has been set for the series yet, but until then, check out the new trailer and stay tuned for more details.

