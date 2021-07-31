‘SVU,’ One Chicago & More Dick Wolf Shows Filming for the 2021-2022 Season (PHOTOS)

With fall TV shows set to premiere in September, the casts of your favorite shows are hard at work filming the new seasons — and that includes Dick Wolf’s eight dramas filling up Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The returns of FBIs (September 21), One Chicago (September 22), and Law & Orders (September 23) are all part of that first week of premieres, meaning we don’t have to wait too much longer to find out what’s next. And considering that some ended on major cliffhangers, let’s take a moment to briefly recap those and see what the photos and videos the stars are already sharing from set can tell us about what’s next.

FBI: Most Wanted left us wondering just who took a bullet after Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) and Special Agent Kenny Crosby (Kellan Lutz) went to stop the abusive ex of Jess’ girlfriend Sarah (Jen Landon), who had a gun. But with Lutz sharing a photo from set, we can safely rule out anything happening to him.

Chicago Fire‘s will they/won’t they couple, firefighter Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), finally got together, and they’re together on set for Season 10, via a video from Killmer. Sadly, it can’t tell us the fates of Squad 3 — Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), Tony (Anthony Ferraris), and Capp (Randy Flagler) — last seen trapped underwater.

And while we do see a few members of the Law & Order: Organized Crime unit in the photo and video from set, we have no idea if Angela (Tamara Taylor), Richard Wheatley’s (Dylan McDermott) ex-wife whom he poisoned, lives. But it does look like there may be an SVU–OC crossover early on thanks to Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni’s posts.

Scroll down for the photos and videos from the sets of Wolf’s dramas so far, including one of the new Chicago Med doctors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolf Entertainment (@wolfentertainment)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Moné Truitt (@daniellemonetruitt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kara Killmer (@karebearacares)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alana De La Garza (@alana_delagarza)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alana De La Garza (@alana_delagarza)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kellan Lutz (@kellanlutz)