‘Ted Lasso’ Stars Brett Goldstein & Juno Temple Tease Roy’s Extended Retirement Video

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso, Season 2, Episode 2, “Lavender.”]

While Season 2 of Ted Lasso provides an answer for one of Season 1’s biggest questions, the series doesn’t deliver what’s expected when it comes to former AFC Richmond team captain, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein).

In the show’s latest episode, “Lavender,” Roy catches girlfriend Keeley (Juno Temple) enjoying his retirement video a little too much as he stumbles upon her in a private moment. While a video might seem innocent enough, a brief reference to the segment in Episode 1 made it clear that Roy isn’t a fan of that moment in his life.

The tape in question sees the hardman player break down and dissolve into an emotional mess that requires the aid of at least half a box of tissues or more. “His whole life was playing football till you die,” explains Goldstein. “He’s finished playing football and he’s not dead. But he had no plan beyond that.”

“He’s really struggling,” Goldstein says of Roy’s mood at the beginning of Season 2. “This is not his ideal situation,” he admits, referring to Roy’s new girls coaching gig. “So he needs to find his new purpose.” Adding Keeley’s attraction to his retirement video breakdown only helps solidify his next steps.

Taking a hint when he sees one, Roy decides to try on a new job for size after Keeley supportively pushes him towards a pundit gig at television station Sky Sports.

Roy makes a splash on TV and it ignites a spark in him that had seemed extinguished since retiring. In order to celebrate, Roy heads home and decides to initiate something with Keeley, playing his tear-heavy press conference for her pleasure. “Men being vulnerable is hot as f**k and we all know it,” Temple exclaims, echoing her character’s own sentiments. “Come on. It’s great!”

Considering the effect this video has had on Keeley and Roy’s relationship, we can’t help but wonder, is there more to it? “The video itself was actually the very first thing I filmed back on Season 2,” reveals Goldstein. “I’d been locked in an attic writing Season 2 on zoom with everyone in America, and then suddenly I was on a set and it was like, ‘You got to come in and cry today,'” he shares of the process.

On the other end of things, Goldstein muses, “I wonder if we’ll ever release the full video because it’s much longer than what you see in the episode.” In other words… we need the Roy Kent cut. While we await such treasures, Temple says “curveballs” await Keeley on the horizon, but the support of “a great boyfriend” like Roy will help her get through.

Where else will these lovebirds take viewers this season? Stay tuned as new episodes arrive each Friday on Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso, Season 2, New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV+