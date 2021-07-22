‘Ted Lasso’: Prepare for the Struggles & Triumphs of AFC Richmond in Season 2

Ted Lasso‘s uplifting tone can sometimes make viewers forget that the football team at the center of this series isn’t exactly thriving, but could there be hope for AFC Richmond yet?

It’s a question that comes early on in Season 2 which sees the club attempting to bounce back from relegation after Season 1 finale’s heartbreaking loss against Manchester City. “He wants to make these young men the best versions of themselves,” actor Toheeb Jimoh says of Ted’s (Jason Sudeikis) coaching approach.

Jimoh, who plays defender Sam Obisanya in the series continues to take up Ted’s Season 1 advice of being a goldfish. “He’s ready to stand on his own two feet, and that’s just testament to the work that Ted’s done with him,” he says of Sam’s growing confidence in Season 2.

But that kind of confidence isn’t as strong for others on the team, particularly for “football is life” guru Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández). “The first episode has dark moments,” teases Fernández. “Something really horrible happens to him.”

And while tough times might lay ahead for Dani and AFC Richmond, Fernández says, “it’s important to realize that sometimes it’s OK not to be OK.” He adds, “in Season 2, every single character is going to experience [something] that is going to make them better as people.”

When it comes to the playing field though, Jimoh says “We’re on a very tough streak of draws, not very many wins. We’re missing superstar Jamie Tartt, and both Sam and Dani are trying to fill that hole and score goals.”

Supporting them along the way is the team’s director of communications, Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift) who is “more of a mentor” this time around. “He’s a lot more confident,” teases Swift. He’ll do the best he can to keep the morale high among the players, but he may need more than just Ted’s words of wisdom to do so.

“We realize that it’s coming from a place of insecurity,” Higgins teases of AFC Richmond’s lack of success on the field. “So, that’s one of the reasons that Higgins, in his new managerial role, suggests that they bring in a sports therapist.”

The sports therapist Higgins seeks out will play a larger role as the series carries on, but will Sharon (played by Sarah Niles) mesh with Ted and the rest of the team? Only time will tell. Until then, we’re rooting for AFC Richmond.

Ted Lasso, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 23, Apple TV+