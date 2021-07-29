Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ Sets Series Premiere as Disney+ Unveils First Look

Just as one Marvel show ends for the season, another is already on the horizon at Disney+ as Hawkeye sets a premiere date on the streamer.

The long-awaited title following Jeremy Renner‘s titular Avenger, Clint Barton, is setting its sights on a fall release. The series is expected to kick off beginning Wednesday, November 24, keeping in line with Marvel’s Wednesday release pattern which began with its most recent series, Loki.

Just in time for the holiday season, the series will roll out over the weeks leading up to Marvel’s highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home. Joining Renner for the adventure is Marvel newcomer and Dickinson star Hailee Steinfeld who takes on the role of Kate Bishop.

While no official casting has been announced by Disney or Marvel at this time, previous reports that Florence Pugh would appear as her Black Widow character Yelena Belov seems more than likely following the film’s mid-credit sequence.

The scene saw Yelena approached by Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who makes the impressionable assassin believe Clint is responsible for Natasha’s (Scarlett Johansson) death. Needless to say, we can guess where that conflict might take Hawkeye as Marvel sets up its latest story.

When we caught up with Steinfeld in January, the actress gushed about her new gig as Kate Bishop, noting, “I have access to so much in the world of Kate Bishop that I am so grateful for. It’s always so fun when you have that, and in this case, it’s the comics. There are so many people that love her so much, and I’m very excited that I have been given the opportunity to be the one to bring her to life. I’m looking forward to what we create with her; I’m honored to be playing her.”