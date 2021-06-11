Apple TV+ Releases Trailer For ‘See’ Season 2, Announces Season 3 Renewal (VIDEO)

The trailer for the second season of Apple TV+’s post-apocalyptic drama series See is here and introduces Dave Bautista as leading star Jason Momoa‘s brother.

Season 2 premieres globally on the streamer on Friday, August 27, with new episodes airing weekly, every Friday. The series has also been picked up for an early renewal for a third season, which is currently in production in Toronto, Canada.

Bautista joins the show as Edo Voss, brother of Momoa’s Baba Voss, who, in the first season, fought to protect his children from the ruthless Queen Kane (Sylvia Hoeks). See is set hundreds of years after a deadly virus wipes out most of the Earth’s population, leaving behind only two million survivors who have lost their sight. Baba Voss’s children were born with the ability to see, which Queen Kane believes to be witchcraft.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The new season will see Baba Voss fighting to bring his torn-apart family back together while trying to escape the war and politics that surround him. However, the more he tries to run away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the arrival of his nemesis brother only threatens his family even more.

Joining Bautista as new series regulars this season are Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Tom Mison (Watchmen), Hoon Lee (Warrior), Olivia Cheng (Warrior), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) and Tamara Tunie (Flight). The second season is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner.

Following the trailer’s release, the Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Twitter to share his excitement. “Such an honor to be part of @seeofficial season 2 On @appletv,” he tweeted. “Honored to play the brother of my brother #JasonMomoa Always stretching myself as a performer and I’m excited for everyone to watch the continuing saga of #BabaVoss in a new world without sight.”

Such an honor to be a part of @seeofficial season 2 On @appletv Honored to play the brother of my brother #JasonMomoa ❤️Always stretching myself as a performer and I’m excited for everyone to watch the continuing saga of #BabaVoss in a new world without sight. #SEE #EdoVoss 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2vWuiZCuju — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 11, 2021

The first season was awarded the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020 for the way it features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision.

See Season 2, premieres August 27, Apple TV+