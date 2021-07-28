‘Why Women Kill’ Season 2 Finale Sneak Peek: Alma Enjoys Her Power Over Rita (VIDEO)

When we first met Alma (Allison Tolman) and Rita (Lana Parrilla) at the beginning of Why Women Kill Season 2, the former wanted so badly to be part of the latter’s social circle and an exclusive garden club. Quite a bit has changed since then over nine episodes.

Just look at the dynamic between the two in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the July 29 finale, “The Lady Confesses.” In fact, it all starts with how they’re standing: Alma above Rita, before she walks down a few steps and right up to her.

“Women like you always underestimate women like me. Wallflowers. Plain, unpopular girls. You don’t know what it’s like, to trudge through life, begging women like you, to please just look at me,” Alma says as the two women face off. “I admired you so much. I wanted so badly to be your friend. If you hadn’t been cruel, I —”

Watch the clip above to see Rita’s reactions, the rest of their exchange, and who plans to walk away leaving the other needing answers.

According to the logline for the Why Women Kill Season 2 finale, “in order to protect her glory, notoriety, and newly glamorous life, Alma concocts a desperate and dramatic scheme after Vern’s [Jordane Christie] investigation leads to his new in-laws.”

Why Women Kill, Season 2 Finale, Thursday, July 29, Paramount+