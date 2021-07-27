‘Modern Love’: Sophie Okonedo & Tobias Menzies Compare Parenting Skills in First Look (VIDEO)

Amazon Prime Video’s critically-acclaimed anthology series Modern Love is gearing up for its Season 2 return and we have an exclusive first look.

Among the star-studded cast are Emmy-nominated actors Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Outlander) and Sophie Okonedo (Flack, Ratched) who are bringing their talent to the episode “Second Embrace, With Hearts and Eyes Open.”

The pair play parents who begin a casual fling after being divorced for many years. But a medical diagnosis changes the dynamic between the duo who are on display in the sweet sneak peek clip, above.

At the door with their daughters, Tobias says, “I don’t think your mom’s here. I think she might have had an early morning.”

“Or a late night?” his daughter responds, much to his surprise. Unwilling to wait any longer they tell their father they have keys and begin to open the door where they’re met by Sophie’s character.

“I’m really sorry about this, I tried texting, Boo needs her ukulele,” Tobias’ character explains.

While the little girl goes inside to find her instrument, the pair have a brief conversation which quickly turns into teasing on Sophie’s end as she asks “how’d you get so good at this?” He doesn’t seem to know what she means and she points out that he’s begun to nail the whole “super dad thing.”

Modern Love, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, August 13, Amazon Prime Video