‘Modern Love’ Heads Across the Pond in First Star-Studded Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Are you ready for the emotional rollercoaster that is Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love to return?

Season 2 of the anthology series is nearly here and ahead of the show’s August 13 return, the streaming platform is giving viewers their first look at the new stories in an exciting trailer. Based on The New York Times column of the same name, Modern Love brings to life several true stories of love and relationships.

Just as the show did in Season 1, the upcoming installments feature a star-studded cast of talent including Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington, Flack‘s Anna Paquin and Sophie Okonedo, Minnie Driver, The Crown‘s Tobias Menzies, and Garrett Hedlund.

In the two-minute-long trailer, eight all-new love stories are teased as the show explores relationships once again in New York as well as across the pond in Ireland. Offering a peek into the depth of these tales, Menzies’ character excitedly tells someone, “I just spent the night with the woman of my dreams.”

When asked where he met her, Menzies replies “I used to be married to her,’ suggesting there’s a love story to be found among old flames. And could a chance meeting on a train between Harington’s character and The Politician‘s Lucy Boynton change the course of their lives?

Only time will tell, but the trailer, below, is offering plenty of teases to intrigue fans. Check it out below and don’t miss the arrival of Modern Love Season 2 later this summer on Prime Video.

Modern Love, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, August 13